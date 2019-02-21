Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Helping Small Businesses Get Building

author imageTim Dearlove onCommunity   2020-04-16

We know right now is an especially difficult time for both indiv ...

Let’s DO Good Together with the DigitalOcean Hub for Good

author imageYancey Spruill onCommunity   2020-04-01

Our community is bigger than just us. This is one of our core va ...

Scotch.io is joining DigitalOcean

Tim Falls onCommunity   2019-12-16

I’m thrilled to announce some big news for the DigitalOcean comm ...

Student developers: share your knowledge!

Community Team onCommunity   2019-12-12

Calling all students! ...

Closing the Kubernetes Skills Gap with Developer-First Learning

Kathleen Juell onCommunity   2019-11-13

How do you begin learning Kubernetes? This is an important quest ...

Recapping Hacktoberfest #6 and Looking to Next Year

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2019-11-12

Another year, another Hacktoberfest, right? Think again! This Ha ...

Hacktoberfest Is Back for Year Six!

It’s that time of year again when we come together to support an ...

Helping Remote Developers Avoid Burnout

This is a guest post from Debbie Chew of Arc. ...

Introducing DigitalOcean’s New CEO: "Why I'm So Excited to Join DO!"

Hi, my name is Yancey, and as the incoming CEO of DigitalOcean, ...

Celebrate PyCon 2019 With Our Free Python Machine Learning Projects eBook

To commemorate the 2019 PyCon conference and the worldwide Pytho ...

Creating a Simple Contacts List with Go and PostgreSQL

In this post, we will build a simple web page containing a conta ...

Creating a Simple Contacts List with Laravel and PostgreSQL

In this post, we will build a simple Laravel app that displays a ...

