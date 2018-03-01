Featured posts

Becoming a Technical Writer: The Paths 3 Engineers Took to their First Community Tutorial

Community Team onCommunity   2019-02-19

Regular readers of DigitalOcean Community tutorials (like How To ...

Here's A Round-Up of 2018 Community Tutorials

Community Team onCommunity   2018-12-20

2018 has been an exciting year for us on the DigitalOcean Commun ...

A Review of Hacktoberfest Year 5!

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-11-09

Five years ago the community team at DigitalOcean wanted to crea ...

Documentation as an Open Source Practice

Lisa TagliaferriLisa Tagliaferri onCommunity   2018-10-18

As part of Hacktoberfest season, now is a good time to consider ...

Blasting Off to GitHub Universe

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2018-10-15

It's that magical time of the year again: GitHub Universe, being ...

Hacktoberfest is Back for Year 5

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-10-01

DigitalOcean started Hacktoberfest with a simple mission in mind ...

Deploying a Fully-automated Git-based Static Website in Under 5 Minutes

author imageKamal Nasser onCommunity   2018-08-08

Sometimes you simply want to get a static website up and running ...

Engaging Developer Communities through Webinars (Part 1)

Karan M.V. onCommunity   2018-07-09

As as developer-first company, we are always looking for meaning ...

May Community Doers: Open Source Contributors

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-05-21

Since DigitalOcean came to be, the founders believed that the de ...

April Community Doers: Meetup Edition

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-04-13

On the six-year voyage toward becoming the cloud platform for de ...

Introducing Community Doers: March Edition

Here at DigitalOcean one of our core values is "our community is ...

The Deep End Podcast Ep. 14: Making Sense of It All with Attentive

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-03-01

There’s such a thing as “too much information”, especially for c ...

