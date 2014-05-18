Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Goodbye To Hacktoberfest: Events Roundup

Kaushal Parikh onCommunity   2014-11-11

Did you meet me in October? I'm Kaushal Parikh aka Cashbagel aka ...

Test Your Skills With The Docker Puzzle

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-11-02

We've teamed up with TrueAbility to present The Docker Puzzle Ch ...

Pool Your Resources With DigitalOcean Droplets + Mesosphere And Deploy Your App In Seconds

Now you can spin up Mesosphere clusters on DigitalOcean! This is ...

We're Participating In The RIPE Atlas Program!

We're proud to announce our participation in the RIPE Atlas proj ...

We're Participating In GitHub's Student Developer Program

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-10-01

We are happy to announce our participation in GitHub's Student D ...

Join Us For Our Hacktoberfest Giveaway

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-09-30

Fall is the time for pumpkin flavored everything, Octoberfest, a ...

Our New Community: User Profiles, Upvoting, Notifications and More!

You may have noticed changes in the DigitalOcean community. Foll ...

Give Your Friends $10 To Host Their Projects (And Get $25 Yourself)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-08-24

We've revamped our referral program as a way of giving back. Our ...

Sammy The Shark Gets A Birthday Makeover From Simon Oxley

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-07-10

Today we're celebrating our 3rd year since becoming officially i ...

Guest Post: MongoHQ on DigitalOcean – Not Just Ready, Production Ready!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-06-24

The MongoHQ Team: We're pleased to announce that DigitalOcean is ...

Building A Better Web With Track:js

Todd H. Gardner onCommunity   2014-05-26

In this guest post, co-founder of Track:js Todd H Gardner discus ...

Mark Imbriaco: Empowering Developers Through Infrastructure

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-05-18

It wasn't easy for Mark Imbriaco, DigitalOcean's new VP of TechO ...

