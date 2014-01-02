Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

billing

Never Get Surprised By Your Monthly Invoice Again!

UPDATED [March 2019]: Clarified billing alerts ...

chefconf

ChefConf 2014: The Key Ingredient Is DevOps

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-04-13

We'll be sponsoring this year's ChefConf in San Francisco, CA an ...

UI/UX designer with mouse and words 'Inside DigitalOcean Zhanna"

Zhanna Schonfeld: From Designing Toys To Building Our Website

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-03-24

...

NY tech meetup

NYTM: Jeff Lindsay Demos DigitalOcean

Earlier this month, we had the opportunity to demo DigitalOcean ...

mchacks

We're Happy To Sponsor Canada's Most Badass Hackathon: McHacks

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-02-11

We're heading north of the border for Canada's most anticipated ...

warhammer

Inside DigitalOcean: Warhammer

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-02-05

Josh Warrick, known to most of us on IRC as "Warhammer", is the ...

ubc sailboat

February's TopDrop: UBC SailBot

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-02-02

February's #TopDrop features UBC SailBot – a student team dedica ...

hacktech

Hacking Beachside in Santa Monica

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-01-21

DigitalOcean will be sponsoring this year's HackTech in sunny Ca ...

brooke

Inside DigitalOcean: Brooke McKim

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-01-20

Our new series Inside DigitalOcean (#InsideDO) will bring our de ...

ng-conf

We're Sponsoring The First NG-Conf: The Best In Angular

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-01-09

January 16th marks the beginning of the world's first Angular.js ...

blog header

20 Developers To Follow In 2014

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-01-05

The DigitalOcean Team sat down and talked web development, hopin ...

blog header

Two Years After Graduation, DigitalOcean Sponsors Alma Mater

...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In