Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Tugboat: The Easy-to-Use Command Line Tool for DigitalOcean

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-04-15

Get Paid to Write Tutorials

Etel Sverdlov onCommunity   2013-04-08

AudioBox: Why We Moved to DigitalOcean

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2013-04-02

Our Customers Rock: Introducing Basin for Android and iPhone

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2013-02-19

Happy Thanksgiving from Sammy the Turkey!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2012-11-20

DigitalOcean Badge Images for Your Website

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2012-10-31

Due to high demand, we've created 256px x 34px DigitalOcean badg ...

Congratulations to @Naugi for Launching Our 10,000th Virtual Server

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-09-12

On July 28, 2012, DigitalOcean successfully launched its 10,000t ...

Presenting at TechStars Demo Day Boulder 2012

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-08-15

Last week was amazing. We completed the TechStars Boulder 2012 p ...

NYC Startup Weekend

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-05-16

This weekend, DigitalOcean was a very proud contributing sponsor ...

Exhibiting and Sponsoring @NYTechDay

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-05-07

We were lucky enough to be a sponsor and an exhibitor at the ina ...

Sponsoring HackNY and CloudSpeaker

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-03-28

At the same time that we were running our in-office #HACKweekend ...

Demoing at NYTM

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-03-26

We're excited to be selected as one of the demoers at the upcomi ...

