Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

How to conduct user interviews

John GannonJohn Gannon onDesign   2020-01-31

As product designers and product managers, we spend a lot of tim ...

Meet the DigitalOcean Brand Design Team

As a company, we’ve always cared about contributing to developer ...

An Introduction to Design Operations

Dave MaloufDave Malouf onDesign   2017-10-31

If you’re reading this post, chances are you’re aware of the ter ...

Faster and More Accessible: The New digitalocean.com

Una Kravets onDesign   2016-08-17

It's here! The new digitalocean.com launched last week, and we'r ...

