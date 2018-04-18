Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Have a lot of Droplets? Use do-ssh-alias for easier SSH access

If you have a lot of Droplets on your account, you probably agre ...

Take the worry out of managing your MySQL & Redis databases

Our mission at DigitalOcean is to simplify the cloud so you can ...

Currents

As the VP of Engineering at DigitalOcean, I work with developers ...

Celebrate PyCon 2019 With Our Free Python Machine Learning Projects eBook

To commemorate the 2019 PyCon conference and the worldwide Pytho ...

Creating a Simple Contacts List with Go and PostgreSQL

In this post, we will build a simple web page containing a conta ...

Some Postgres Best Practices

Over my many years of serving as a Developer Relations Advocate, ...

Creating a Simple Contacts List with Laravel and PostgreSQL

In this post, we will build a simple Laravel app that displays a ...

Prepped for Portland and OSCON 2018

It's the 20th year of OSCON, held this week in Portland, Oregon, ...

Catch Us in Copenhagen for KubeCon EU

UPDATE: Catch the talks, now embedded below! ...

Pittsburgh, We’ll See Yinz at RailsConf!

RailsConf has left the desert and makes its way to Steel City Ap ...

