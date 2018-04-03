Featured posts

With DigitalOcean, Jigsaw's Private VPN Gives a Line Out to Journalists

TC CurrieTC Currie onEngineering   2018-11-23

Imagine you’re a journalist covering an uprising against a milit ...

How to Efficiently Compare Strings in Go

Brett Jones onEngineering   2018-11-07

Comparing strings might not be something you think about when op ...

Diving into Düsseldorf for SREcon EMEA

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2018-08-29

SREcon EMEA is on now in Düsseldorf, Germany. If you're attendin ...

Prepped for Portland and OSCON 2018

It's the 20th year of OSCON, held this week in Portland, Oregon, ...

How 2,000 Droplets Broke the Enigma Code in 13 Minutes

TC CurrieTC Currie onEngineering   2018-06-22

In late 2017, at the Imperial War Museum in London, developers a ...

Deploying a Multi-region Docker Registry to Improve Performance

Jeff Zellner onEngineering   2018-06-12

Over the past several years, containers in general, and Docker s ...

Why We Chose Ceph to Build Block Storage

Anthony D'AtriAnthony D'Atri onEngineering   2018-05-31

In January 2013, DigitalOcean became one of the first cloud prov ...

Catch Us in Copenhagen for KubeCon EU

UPDATE: Catch the talks, now embedded below! ...

Getting Started with an Incident Communications Plan

Blake ThorneBlake Thorne onEngineering   2018-04-26

At Statuspage, we believe it’s never too early for a team to sta ...

Pittsburgh, We’ll See Yinz at RailsConf!

RailsConf has left the desert and makes its way to Steel City Ap ...

Mentoring Engineers Through An Engineering Fellowship Program

For two years, I’ve managed the Infrastructure Engineering (“Inf ...

