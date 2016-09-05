Featured posts

How to Conduct Effective Code Reviews

Billie Cleek onEngineering   2018-03-28

A code review, at its core, is a conversation about a set of pro ...

Open Source at DigitalOcean: Extending go-libvirt with Code Generation

Geoff Hickey onEngineering   2018-01-23

Back in November 2016, DigitalOcean released go-libvirt, an open ...

AI in Practice

This is the final installment in a three-part series on artifici ...

The Why, How, and What of Metrics and Observability

Sneha InguvaSneha Inguva onEngineering   2017-11-29

If you are reading this post, you are probably aware that Digita ...

What's New With the DigitalOcean Network

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2017-10-18

Early this year the network engineering team at DigitalOcean emb ...

Cthulhu: Organizing Go Code in a Scalable Repo

Matt Layher onEngineering   2017-10-10

At DigitalOcean, we’ve used a “mono repo” called cthulhu to orga ...

How Data and Models Feed Computing

This post is the second in a three-part series on artificial int ...

How to Manage, Build, and Nurture Distributed Teams

This blog post was adapted from Dizzy’s OSCON 2017 talk, “Managi ...

The State of AI

This post is the first in a three-part series we're publishing t ...

DigitalOcean, Your Data, and the Cloudflare Vulnerability

Nick Vigier onEngineering   2017-02-24

Over the course of the last several hours, we have received a nu ...

Open Source at DigitalOcean: Introducing go-qemu and go-libvirt

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2016-11-21

At DigitalOcean, we use libvirt with QEMU to create and manage t ...

Using Vault as a Certificate Authority for Kubernetes

Tommy Murphy onEngineering   2016-09-05

The Delivery team at DigitalOcean is tasked to make shipping int ...

