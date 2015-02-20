Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

Introducing doctl: the Command Line Interface to DigitalOcean

Bryan Liles onEngineering   2016-03-28

Why a CLI utility? ...

Connect the dots with internet peering at IX points text on graphic of lines

Connect the Dots with Internet Peering at IX Points

Tim Vogler onEngineering   2015-12-09

This post by DigitalOcean network administrator Tim Vogler expla ...

blog header

Zero Touch Provisioning: How to Build a Network Without Touching Anything

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2015-10-21

Last month, we proudly launched our 11th datacenter in Toronto, ...

Floating IPs illustration letters

Floating IPs: Start Architecting Your Applications for High Availability

High Availability is key to any production environment. It grant ...

Banishing your sysadmin fears illustration with developer on computer

Inside DO: Banishing Your Sysadmin Fears

Jay Gordon onEngineering   2015-09-08

Jay Gordon, TechOps Engineer at DigitalOcean, shares his theory ...

next generation of digital networking

Building the Next Generation of DigitalOcean Networking

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2015-08-25

On April 15th, we opened our newest datacenter in Frankfurt. The ...

elephant super heros in masks flying with the words 'Get ready for PHP 7'

Getting Ready for PHP 7

Erika Heidi onEngineering   2015-07-15

2015 has been an important year for PHP. Eleven years after its ...

open source doors

Community, Collaboration, and Problem Solving: The Value of Open Source

Open Source is a Tool ...

Transparent huge pages and memory usage illustration of paper

Transparent Huge Pages and Alternative Memory Allocators: A Cautionary Tale

Sam Kottler onEngineering   2015-06-15

Recently, our site reliability engineering team started getting ...

blog header

Update on CVE-2015-3456, aka the VENOM Security Vulnerability

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2015-05-12

Earlier today, CVE-2015-3456, a security vulnerability also know ...

Horizontally Scaling PHP Applications text on illustration of elephants walking linking trunks and tails

Horizontally Scaling PHP Applications

Erika Heidi onEngineering   2015-04-21

Shipping a website or application to production has its own chal ...

gophers digging to a center tunnel with the words 'Taming your Go dependancies'

Taming Your Go Dependencies

Bryan Liles onEngineering   2015-02-20

Internally at DigitalOcean, we had an issue brewing in our Go co ...

