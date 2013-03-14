Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

libscore bookshelf

What's Your Libscore?

The contributors to Libscore, including our own Creative Directo ...

FreeBSD is here text on illustration with red converse style shoes, a pitchfork, and a devil tail

Presenting FreeBSD! How We Made It Happen.

We're happy to announce that FreeBSD is now available for use on ...

user data automation illustration

Automating App Deployments with User-Data

Automating common development tasks such as building, testing, a ...

php thank you

Thank You To PHP's Top Package Authors!

PHP remains the most popular server-side programming language po ...

oauth

Integrate Your Apps With Our API Using OAuth

OAuth 2 is now available for applications harnessing the Digital ...

gophers digging through the ground illustration with words 'Getting started with Go'

Get Your Development Team Started With Go

Bryan Liles onEngineering   2014-06-30

Here at DigitalOcean, Go is quickly becoming one of our favorite ...

VNC console

New Super Fast Droplet Console. Thanks, Golang!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2014-04-24

**We think Go is awesome! **A year ago we started looking into G ...

blog header

Avoid Duplicate SSH Host Keys

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2013-07-25

The ssh daemon uses host keys to uniquely identify itself to con ...

blog header

Development Environments Made Easy with Vagrant and DigitalOcean

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2013-03-14

...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In