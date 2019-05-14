Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

DigitalOcean Joins MANRS Initiative to Combat Routing Security Threats

author imageTim Raphael onNews   2020-12-17

Today we are pleased to announce that DigitalOcean has joined th ...

Monitor your applications on DigitalOcean with SolarWinds

author imageDaniel Levy onNews   2020-12-02

Providing awesome customer experiences is a top priority for mos ...

deploy by (and to!) DigitalOcean: our virtual conference showcasing the latest ways to run on DO

Today we broadcast deploy – our 24-hour global virtual conferenc ...

Reminder: Use best practices to avoid phishing scams on DigitalOcean

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2020-01-24

We've noticed an uptick in phishing attempts targeting our user ...

DigitalOcean Currents: December 2019

Tim Falls onNews   2019-12-05

The fall is an especially exciting time of the year at DigitalOc ...

Hacktoberfest Is Back for Year Six!

It’s that time of year again when we come together to support an ...

Metrics for Managed Redis are now available

We recently launched Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis to fu ...

Introducing Our Solutions Partner Program

Jeff Giannetti onNews   2019-09-17

Our mission is to empower developers around the world to build t ...

Take the worry out of managing your MySQL & Redis databases

Our mission at DigitalOcean is to simplify the cloud so you can ...

Introducing DigitalOcean’s New CEO: "Why I'm So Excited to Join DO!"

Hi, my name is Yancey, and as the incoming CEO of DigitalOcean, ...

DigitalOcean Kubernetes Is Now Generally Available and Getting Even Better

Today, to coincide with the first day of CNCF’s KubeCon event, w ...

A Message About Intel’s Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) Vulnerability

Update: June 6, 2019 ...

