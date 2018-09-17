Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

An Update for Our Community

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2019-05-08

With a heavy heart, we're sharing the news that Mark Templeton h ...

Layers of squares stacked illustration

Nanobox Joins the DigitalOcean Family

Shiven RamjiShiven Ramji onNews   2019-04-09

I am thrilled to share the exciting news today that we have acqu ...

With General Purpose Droplets, you can DO more than ever

When DigitalOcean launched back in 2012, our first product – the ...

photo collage of lots of different people

Hatch Turns 2: A Story of 2,000 Startups and 20 Million Droplets

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onNews   2018-11-05

Hatch, our global startup program, hit a major milestone this fa ...

waves illustration with the word currents

DigitalOcean Currents: October 2018

Tim Falls onNews   2018-10-26

This year marks both the 20th anniversary of the open source mov ...

illustration with trophy in the middle

DigitalOcean Lands on the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100

Tom BergerTom Berger onNews   2018-09-13

Today, we learned of our selection on the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100. ...

A Message about Intel’s L1TF Security Vulnerability

UPDATE (9/17/2018): ...

submarine illustration

2018: Mid-Year Product Update

We're past the middle of the year and I want to provide everyone ...

Implementing HTTPS for Chrome Users

Tyler CrandallTyler Crandall onNews   2018-07-24

HTTPS encryption allows websites to protect end users, encryptin ...

waves illustration with the text currents

DigitalOcean Currents: June 2018

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2018-06-29

For the fourth edition of Currents, our quarterly report on deve ...

Picture of Ben and Mark

The Next Wave: DigitalOcean's New CEO

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2018-06-20

A few months ago, I announced my plans to find my successor as w ...

GDPR lock and EU stars illustration

GDPR is Here, and We've Got You Covered

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2018-05-25

Today, the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR ...

