Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

A Message About Intel’s Latest Security Findings

In response to Intel’s statement today regarding new vulnerabili ...

waves illustration with the word currents

DigitalOcean Currents: March 2018

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2018-03-21

Currents is back with our third report on the developer experien ...

blog header

Onward and Upward Together

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2018-02-22

As we turn the page on 2017, I’m proud to share that DigitalOcea ...

stack illustration

Kicking Off the New Year with New Droplet Plans

July 10, 2018 UPDATE: In order to provide a transition period, 1 ...

rocket illustration

2018: What's Shipping Next on DigitalOcean

Shiven RamjiShiven Ramji onNews   2018-01-07

Before we kick off the year with a preview of all the things we ...

blog header

A Message About Intel Security Findings

Update Tuesday, April 17th, 2018: ...

waves illustration with the word currents

DigitalOcean Currents: December 2017

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2017-12-19

In September we shared the results of the first DigitalOcean Cur ...

waves illustration with the word currents

Announcing DigitalOcean Currents: A Quarterly Report on Developer Cloud Trends

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2017-09-25

The landscape developers work in is ever-changing. Keeping up me ...

banner flags with the words Net Neutrality illustration

Net Neutrality: Why the Internet Must Remain Open and Accessible

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2017-07-11

DigitalOcean is proud to be taking part in today’s Day of Action ...

blog header

Update on the April 11th SFO2 Power Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2017-04-13

On April 11th at 06:43 UTC, DigitalOcean's SFO2 region experienc ...

blog header

Update on the April 5th, 2017 Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2017-04-04

Today, DigitalOcean's control panel and API were unavailable for ...

introducing block storage

Block Storage: More Space to Scale

At DigitalOcean, our vision has always been to build a platform ...

