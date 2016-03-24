Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Announcing SFO2: Hello Again San Francisco!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-07-11

Great news: SFO2 is now live! It will be our second West Coast d ...

Update on the NRA Trademark Complaint

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2016-06-29

Yesterday, network access was taken down to sharethesafety.org w ...

Namaste India illustration with words Introducing Our Bangalore Region text

Introducing Our Bangalore Region: BLR1

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-05-30

Today we are excited to announce the launch of our first datacen ...

Details on Expiring DigitalOcean Credits

This post is an elaboration on changes to our terms of service r ...

Update on the March 24, 2016 DNS Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-03-23

Yesterday, DigitalOcean's DNS infrastructure was unavailable for ...

Announcing the Home of our Next Data Center: Bangalore, India

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-02-21

Tomorrow morning, India Standard Time, our COO Karl will announc ...

Floating IPs: Start Architecting Your Applications for High Availability

High Availability is key to any production environment. It grant ...

Introducing Our New Canadian Datacenter: TOR1

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-09-22

Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our first Canadia ...

Series B Funding: Writing a New Chapter in the DigitalOcean Story

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-07-07

For over three years, we've been driven by the desire to empower ...

Team Accounts: Share Resources Not Passwords

As more and more applications get deployed on DigitalOcean's clo ...

DigitalOcean's 2014 Transparency Report

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-05-11

Today we publish DigitalOcean's first ever Transparency Report. ...

Introducing Our New European Region: Frankfurt! (FRA1)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-04-14

We're opening the new German region for business! Our new FRA1 f ...

