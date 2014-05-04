Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

FreeBSD is here text on illustration with red converse style shoes, a pitchfork, and a devil tail

Presenting FreeBSD! How We Made It Happen.

We're happy to announce that FreeBSD is now available for use on ...

Coming To Port 53 Near You: The New DigitalOcean DNS!

Over the past few months, our engineering team has been hard at ...

We're Participating In The RIPE Atlas Program!

We're proud to announce our participation in the RIPE Atlas proj ...

We're Bringing New Features To Europe: IPv6, Private Networking, CoreOS

AMS3 is here! This is our first region in Amsterdam running v1.5 ...

Our New Community: User Profiles, Upvoting, Notifications and More!

You may have noticed changes in the DigitalOcean community. Foll ...

CoreOS Now Available On DigitalOcean!

It's finally here – we're very pleased to announce that develope ...

Announcing NYC3 With IPv6 Support

NYC3 is live! To keep up with the high demand for capacity on th ...

Network Instability in NYC2 on July 29, 2014

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2014-08-01

Last Tuesday we suffered the second network incident in our New ...

Introducing Our London Region (LON1)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-07-14

Today we are thrilled to announce that developers can now launch ...

API v2.0 Enters Public Beta

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-06-23

For the past couple of weeks, we've been testing a new version o ...

Announcing IPv6 Support in Singapore

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-06-15

Since our launch, IPv6 has been one of the most requested featur ...

Never Get Surprised By Your Monthly Invoice Again!

UPDATED [March 2019]: Clarified billing alerts ...

