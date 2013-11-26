Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Easily Transfer Snapshots Between Accounts

Important Note: ...

Announcing The Release Of Our Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Server

The new Ubuntu 14.04 LTS 'Trusty Tahr' server is now available t ...

Update: Heartbleed Vulnerability

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-04-08

Update: As of Friday, April 11th at 8pm EST, DigitalOcean compl ...

NYTM: Jeff Lindsay Demos DigitalOcean

Earlier this month, we had the opportunity to demo DigitalOcean ...

Introducing a New Community: Improved User Experience and Website Design

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-03-06

The new DigitalOcean website offers richer community functionali ...

DigitalOcean Closes $37.2 Million Series A Led By Andreessen Horowitz

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-03-05

Today, we are excited to announce that we have closed a $37.2MM ...

We're Excited To Announce Our Singapore Datacenter (SGP1)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-02-10

It's been hard to keep this one quiet. ...

Two Years After Graduation, DigitalOcean Sponsors Alma Mater

...

Transparency Regarding Data Security

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-12-29

Last night a user reported that fog.io's integration with our AP ...

Announcing MEAN One-Click Install Application

After attending Node Summit 2013, DigitalOcean heard the Javascr ...

DigitalOcean Announces Second Amsterdam Datacenter (AMS2)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-12-01

...

Node Summit 2014.

DigitalOcean is proud to announce our official sponsorship of th ...

