Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Amsterdam Droplets

Amsterdam 512MB and 1GB Droplets Are Enabled!

DigitalOcean is excited to announce that we have acquired additi ...

Linux Kernel Management Part 1

...

DigitalOcean Opens San Francisco Datacenter

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-04-22

...

Announcing: The Swag Shop

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-04-14

...

Resolved: LVM Data Issue

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-04-01

...

Deploy RoR in the Cloud in 5 Minutes and 55 Seconds

...

API Now Supports SSH Keys for Droplet Creates

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-01-22

We are excited to announce that our API now supports SSH Keys fo ...

We're Presenting at Boulder NewTech

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2012-08-05

As part of TechStars practice for Demo Day, which is just around ...

DigitalOcean Brings NYC to TechStars Boulder!

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2012-08-04

We're super excited to announce that DigitalOcean is going to sp ...

DigitalOcean Launches European Hosting with Amsterdam POP

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2012-01-30

From day one, our code was written to support multiple regions. ...

A Lean Start for DigitalOcean

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2012-01-05

When it comes to development you can always add more, tweak feat ...

