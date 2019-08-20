Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: August 2020

August was a month of consolidation at DigitalOcean. Here are th ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: July 2020

July was another busy month at DigitalOcean as we introduced the ...

Managed Databases now supports PostgreSQL 12

We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases n ...

Scale your business, not costs by running your apps on DigitalOcean

Cloud is omnipresent. The promise of not having to buy and maint ...

The best managed Kubernetes service is the one that’s made for you

Since its release in 2014, Kubernetes has become the de facto st ...

Latest Products and Features at DigitalOcean: April 2020

We are starting a monthly blog series called “Latest Products an ...

Build Secure Apps on DigitalOcean with VPC and a Trustworthy Foundation

Simplicity yields productivity, and that’s why many developers h ...

Making Kubernetes Easier with DigitalOcean Container Registry and 1-Click Apps

Let’s be honest: Kubernetes is complicated. And since we’re obse ...

Memory-Optimized Droplets are Now Generally Available

This past September we introduced Memory-Optimized Droplets, whi ...

New on DigitalOcean Kubernetes: Fresh Features & 1-Click Apps

It’s our privilege to help you run your containerized apps with ...

Metrics for Managed Redis are now available

We recently launched Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis to fu ...

Take the worry out of managing your MySQL & Redis databases

Our mission at DigitalOcean is to simplify the cloud so you can ...

