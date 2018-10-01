Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

DigitalOcean Kubernetes Is Now Generally Available and Getting Even Better

Today, to coincide with the first day of CNCF’s KubeCon event, w ...

Managed Databases Is Generally Available + Spaces Comes to Frankfurt

Here at DigitalOcean, we’re working hard to enhance our platform ...

Introducing Custom Subdomains for Spaces CDN

At DigitalOcean, we are always working on making the cloud easie ...

With General Purpose Droplets, you can DO more than ever

When DigitalOcean launched back in 2012, our first product – the ...

DigitalOcean Load Balancers Now Support Proxy Protocol

DigitalOcean Load Balancers are a compelling, cost-efficient way ...

Introducing DigitalOcean Marketplace: Our Platform for Preconfigured 1-Click Apps and Tools

This year, we’ve kept our focus on providing developers and team ...

Introducing General Purpose Droplets: Dedicated vCPUs and More Memory

In our 2019 product roadmap update, we highlighted our push up-s ...

Our Valentine’s Gift to You: Managed Databases for PostgreSQL

If you’re building a modern application, chances are you’ll need ...

2019: What's Coming Next On DigitalOcean

It is the beginning of the year and an opportunity for us to ref ...

Managing Kubernetes Just Got a Lot Simpler

Today we are opening up DigitalOcean Kubernetesto everyone! Ove ...

Introducing the DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

Terraform provides you with a safe and predictable way to create ...

Announcing Limited Availability of DigitalOcean Kubernetes

We are excited to announce that today DigitalOcean Kubernetes gr ...

