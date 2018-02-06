Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Spaces Object Storage Now Includes Built-in CDN

Last September, we launched Spaces S3-compatible object storage ...

Bring Your Custom Image to DigitalOcean

Creating and controlling the Linux distributions that your appli ...

Spaces Object Storage is Now Available in SFO2

Good news! Starting today, Spaces object storage is now availabl ...

2018: Mid-Year Product Update

We're past the middle of the year and I want to provide everyone ...

Organizing your Infrastructure with Projects

At the beginning of the year, we published our plans for 2018, a ...

Control Panel and Documentation Updates

At DigitalOcean we love to make things easier for developers. Yo ...

You Can Now Automatically Format and Mount Block Storage Volumes

Since we launched Block Storage Volumes in 2016, we noticed user ...

Block Storage Volumes Gets a Performance Burst

At DigitalOcean, we’ve been rapidly adding new products and feat ...

Introducing Updates for Load Balancers

In February 2017, we launched Load Balancers, our highly availab ...

Simplify Container Orchestration

Over the last 18 months, we’ve delivered many cloud primitives t ...

Introducing Dashboard: View Your Infrastructure At a Glance

Josh VineyJosh Viney onProduct Updates   2018-03-21

Simplifying the developer experience in the cloud has been a pri ...

A Practical Droplet Performance Comparison

Benchmarks are a common way to measure and compare the performan ...

