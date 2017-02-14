Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Singapore skyline illustration

Spaces Now Available in Singapore (SGP1)

We’re excited to announce that Spaces is now available in our Si ...

stack illustration

Kicking Off the New Year with New Droplet Plans

July 10, 2018 UPDATE: In order to provide a transition period, 1 ...

Buildings illustration

Block Storage Now Available in AMS3

Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to ...

Illustration of night time buildings skyline

Spaces Object Storage: Now Available in Amsterdam and New York

Today we’re excited to announce the expansion of DigitalOcean Sp ...

Droplet over chip illustration

High CPU Droplets Now Available in SGP1

Today, we’re excited to share that High CPU Droplet plans are no ...

buildings illustration

Block Storage Comes to NYC3 and LON1; One More Data Center on the Way!

Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to ...

droplets in boxes illustration

Cloud Firewalls: Secure Droplets by Default

When deploying a new application or service, security is always ...

droplets with graphs illustration

DigitalOcean Monitoring

We designed DigitalOcean Monitoring and its service alerts to pr ...

graphs illustration

Introducing Monitoring: Insight into Your Infrastructure

Ankur Jain onProduct Updates   2017-04-04

Over the lifecycle of your application, knowing when and why an ...

blog header

More Ways to Work with Load Balancers

When building new products at DigitalOcean, one of our goals is ...

QR code illustration

Updates to DigitalOcean Two-factor Authentication

Josh VineyJosh Viney onProduct Updates   2017-02-23

Today we'd like to talk about security. ...

Droplets illustration

Load Balancers: Simplifying High Availability

Over the past five years, we've seen our community grow by leaps ...

