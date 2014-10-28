Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

cruise ship illustration

2017: What's Shipping Next on DigitalOcean

The start of a new year is a great opportunity to reflect on the ...

Improved Graphs: Powered by the Open Source DO Agent

At DigitalOcean, we want to make monitoring the services you've ...

Droplet Tagging: Organize Your Infrastructure

At DigitalOcean, we are on a mission to make managing production ...

high memory droplets

Support RAM-Intensive Workloads with High Memory Droplets

At DigitalOcean, we aim to make it simple and intuitive for deve ...

introducing block storage

Block Storage: More Space to Scale

At DigitalOcean, our vision has always been to build a platform ...

teams ship

Teams: Work Better Together

Josh VineyJosh Viney onProduct Updates   2016-06-14

At DigitalOcean we know that it takes teamwork to build and ship ...

Boat of people with fish illustration and text 'Introducing Team Accounts"

Team Accounts: Share Resources Not Passwords

As more and more applications get deployed on DigitalOcean's clo ...

API v2 letters on illustration

API v2 Officially Leaves Beta

We are very pleased to announce that API v2 is coming out of bet ...

FreeBSD is here text on illustration with red converse style shoes, a pitchfork, and a devil tail

Presenting FreeBSD! How We Made It Happen.

We're happy to announce that FreeBSD is now available for use on ...

user data automation illustration

Automating App Deployments with User-Data

Automating common development tasks such as building, testing, a ...

dns

Coming To Port 53 Near You: The New DigitalOcean DNS!

Over the past few months, our engineering team has been hard at ...

mesosphere

Pool Your Resources With DigitalOcean Droplets + Mesosphere And Deploy Your App In Seconds

Now you can spin up Mesosphere clusters on DigitalOcean! This is ...

