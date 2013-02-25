Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

MEAN

Announcing MEAN One-Click Install Application

After attending Node Summit 2013, DigitalOcean heard the Javascr ...

Deploy With Just A Git Push With Dokku, An Open Source PaaS

Host Your Git Repositories In 55 Seconds With GitLab

Introducing Private Networking

Update: As of July 2018, DigitalOcean Private Networks are now i ...

Announcing DigitalOcean Graphs!

We are now offering users an inside view of their droplets by di ...

Transfer your Images Globally to All Regions

Amsterdam 512MB and 1GB Droplets Are Enabled!

DigitalOcean is excited to announce that we have acquired additi ...

Introducing Two-Factor Authentication

Linux Kernel Management Part 1

Our New Control Panel and Transparent Design Process

We've been working hard on the latest iteration of our Control P ...

Snapshot and Backup Roadmap

1. Offsite Snapshots and Backups Storage on Amazon Glacier ...

Deploy RoR in the Cloud in 5 Minutes and 55 Seconds

