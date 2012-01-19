Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

Bandwidth Pricing Introduced

UPDATE! Starting June 1, 2018, we made improvements to bandwidth ...

blog header

Now Offering Double the Memory & Solid State Drives for ALL Plans!

DigitalOcean is now offering cloud servers with the best perform ...

blog header

DigitalOcean Labs Presents: DNS Management

This week we are proud to launch DigitalOcean DNS management. Yo ...

blog header

New Feature: HTML5 Console Viewer

We're excited to announce the release of our latest feature: the ...

blog header

Try DigitalOcean.Com. Seriously, Try It!

When we decided to provide a free-trial for new users, we didn't ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In