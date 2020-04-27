DigitalOcean TIDE –- A Digital Conference for Developers, Startups, and SMBs

DigitalOcean Tide brings cloud practitioners and startups together to share best practices on how businesses can leverage the cloud to grow and scale. And this time, we’re hosting TIDE online.

At DigitalOcean, we believe that our community is bigger than just us. Because these are trying times for everyone, we wanted to bring our community the latest trends and technologies in the cloud space by giving you the opportunity to listen to cloud experts and startup founders from the comfort and safety of your home.

In its new, online format, TIDE brings the leaders of the APAC developer and startup ecosystem together.

Beyond being free to attend, here are five other reasons you should join us during TIDE:

Our speaker lineup consists of CEOs, CTOs, and founders who will speak about a diverse set of topics. Listen to their inspiring stories and learn from their experiences. Here is the detailed agenda. Listen to the key lessons learned while building DigitalOcean’s Developer Cloud platform and get a sneak peek into the future roadmap. Hear thought leaders and experts discuss the latest in cloud technologies, and learn how you can leverage these technologies to simplify and optimize your infrastructure. Build new connections with other developers and entrepreneurs from the APAC region. Participate in exciting quizzes, social contests, and win some cool DigitalOcean swag!

If you’re interested in prior sessions, here are the session videos from the previous edition of TIDE.

We look forward to hosting you!

Date: May 5, 2020, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. IST

