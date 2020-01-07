Brand guidelines

Last updated 7/1/2020
Our logo—which we call the “digital O”—represents simplicity, scalability, reliability, and unlimited possibility: values that we uphold highly as a company. These guidelines are here to help ensure that your use of the DigitalOcean logo is consistent with the way DO presents itself.
Our standard horizontal lockup is our official logotype, consisting of the icon and our wordmark. If you aren’t sure which logo to use in your materials, use this one.
The vertical lockup can be used when the provided space is square and use of the horizontal lockup will make the logo look too small.
Use the icon only when “DigitalOcean” has been well established elsewhere on the page or in the design. (When in doubt, use the full logotype.)
Safe space acts as a buffer between the logo and other visual elements on a page, including text. This space is the minimum distance needed and is equal to half the height of the icon.
Here’s the recommended minimum size at which the logo may be reproduced. For legibility reasons, we ask that you stick to these dimensions.
RGB: 0,128,255
HEX: 0080FF
RGB: 0,105,255
HEX: 0069FF
RGB: 2,72,255
HEX: 0248FF
RGB: 3,27,78
HEX: 031B4E
RGB: 229,232,237
HEX: E5E8ED
RGB: 153,161,179
HEX: 99A1B3
RGB: 91,105,135
HEX: 5B6987
RGB: 1,14,40
HEX: 010E28