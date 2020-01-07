Brand guidelines

Last updated 7/1/2020

Download brand assets

card icon
Logo files

card icon
NYC office photos

Logo guidelines

image

Meet the logo

Our logo—which we call the “digital O”—represents simplicity, scalability, reliability, and unlimited possibility: values that we uphold highly as a company. These guidelines are here to help ensure that your use of the DigitalOcean logo is consistent with the way DO presents itself.

image

Standard lockup

Our standard horizontal lockup is our official logotype, consisting of the icon and our wordmark. If you aren’t sure which logo to use in your materials, use this one.

image

Vertical lockup

The vertical lockup can be used when the provided space is square and use of the horizontal lockup will make the logo look too small.

image

Icon by itself

Use the icon only when “DigitalOcean” has been well established elsewhere on the page or in the design. (When in doubt, use the full logotype.)

image

Safe space

Safe space acts as a buffer between the logo and other visual elements on a page, including text. This space is the minimum distance needed and is equal to half the height of the icon.

image

Minimal size

Here’s the recommended minimum size at which the logo may be reproduced. For legibility reasons, we ask that you stick to these dimensions.

DigitalOcean colors

card icon
#0080FF

RGB: 0,128,255
HEX: 0080FF

card icon
#0069FF

RGB: 0,105,255
HEX: 0069FF

card icon
#0248FF

RGB: 2,72,255
HEX: 0248FF

card icon
#031B4E

RGB: 3,27,78
HEX: 031B4E

card icon
#E5E8ED

RGB: 229,232,237
HEX: E5E8ED

card icon
#99A1B3

RGB: 153,161,179
HEX: 99A1B3

card icon
#5B6987

RGB: 91,105,135
HEX: 5B6987

card icon
#010E28

RGB: 1,14,40
HEX: 010E28

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In