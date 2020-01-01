snapt

Snapt goes all in with DigitalOcean to purpose-build Kubernetes-native ADC as-a service platform, Nova

Key takeaways

Service and reliability

DigitalOcean’s uptime guarantee and SLA translate to reliability, helping companies who are accountable to their clients in case something goes wrong. If an issue does arise, help is easily available with around-the-clock support teams and a dedicated Slack channel.

Ease of use

DigitalOcean’s intuitive API reduces the time it takes to migrate a customer’s workload to DO to just about an hour.

Background

Founded in 2012, Snapt is a venture-funded, privately held software company based in San Jose, CA. Snapt develops modern, high-end, software-only solutions for application delivery –, including load balancing, web acceleration, caching, and web application firewall (WAF) for critical services – that are built for flexibility, performance, and ease of use.

Why DigitalOcean?

Snapt began using DigitalOcean as a testing environment due to its easy and accessible API, but soon fell in love with the platform because of its unique combination of ease-of-use, reliability, and developer friendliness. These factors lead the team at Snapt to purposely build Snapt Nova, a centrally managed, Kubernetes-native ADC platform, on DigitalOcean.

DigitalOcean plays a crucial role in the product development and hosting of Nova. Snapt hosts a significant portion of the Nova ADC platform-as-a-service on DigitalOcean, including the primary Kubernetes cluster and hundreds of droplets. DigitalOcean’s ease-of-use, rapid deployment, and scalability were essential in making the Snapt Nova platform robust.

Because of DigitalOcean’s excellent cost-per-performance ratio and modern API, the Snapt team chose it to automate significant parts of the product and scalability testing.

The Nova platform integrates with the DigitalOcean API to deliver load balancing, WAF, and GSLB solutions to DigitalOcean users with automatic deployment, scaling, and service discovery. Nova caters to developers, architects, DevOps, and cloud-native deployments, so DigitalOcean is a logical go-to-market channel for the team.

Why partner with DigitalOcean?

DigitalOcean has long been a part of Snapt’s core technology stack and with a large number of clients using the Snapt product within DigitalOcean, becoming a DigitalOcean partner made sense as a way to expand and build upon the relationship to provide the best possible experience for Snapt and DigitalOcean customers through strategic and technical initiatives.

Snapt’s mission is to revolutionize application delivery in cloud-native, multi-location and Kubernetes environments, and the fact that the team chose DigitalOcean’s cloud to develop their flagship product speaks volumes to its importance in the company’s mission.

“We partnered with DigitalOcean because of the similarity of our target audiences, the goal of DigitalOcean’s technology partnerships, and the importance of building the best DevOps experience for our customers,” said Snapt Cofounder Douglas Cherry. “DigitalOcean has long been a part of Snapt’s core technology stack and it made sense to expand and build upon that relationship to provide the best possible experience for Snapt and DigitalOcean customers through strategic and technical initiatives”.

How Snapt benefits

Snapt has seen tremendous focus and support from the DigitalOcean team, far exceeding any support they’ve received from other cloud providers. The Snapt and DigitalOcean teams meet regularly to discuss ecosystem expansion, customer needs, technology, customer support, testing, marketing, and messaging. They have presented us with numerous go-to-market opportunities, including a case study and a joint webinar, with more in the planning stage.