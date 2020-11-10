deploy by DigitalOcean

You can watch the full 24-hour stream below or select certain sessions on demand.

Watch On Demand

Check out our CEO, Yancey Spruill, delivering his keynote to participants from around the world, including more than 80 deploy speakers. Watch as the conferences span topics from developer burnout and coping mechanisms to building Kubernetes clusters in virtual Minecraft worlds.

Agenda

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET

    Deploy 2020 Keynote    by Yancey Spruill
    How a Droplet is Made – the Journey From UI to Bare Metal    by Neal Shrader
    Build Cloud Native Apps with DigitalOcean Kubernetes    by Adam Wolfe Gordon
    Build Apps Faster With App Platform    by Jake Levirne

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET

    Creating Inclusive Learning Experiences    by Lyn Muldrow
    Focus: The Art & Science of Not Doing Things    by John O'Nolan
    The Cloud Hosting Revolution Creates Opportunities for Your Business    by Justin Samuel
    How to Create PHP Developer Environments With Docker Compose    by Erika Heidi
    Benefits of Managed Databases    by Alexis Reyes
    DevOps From a Virtual Minecraft World    by Nic Jackson, Erik Veld

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM ET

    How Developers Can Create Personal Brands Through Online Presence    by Stephanie Morillo
    Increase App Confidence using CI/CD and Infrastructure as Code    by Angel Rivera
    Headless E-commerce That People Love    by Ed Bull
    Command-line Your Way to PaaS Productivity with App Platform    by Mason Egger

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM ET

    Developer Burnout: Yes, You Can Improve Your Team's Wellness    by Jaime Woo
    Networking and Go    by Sneha Inguva
    Begin Accepting Online Payments in Just 15 Minutes    by CJ Avilla
    Escape the Walls of PaaS: Unlock the Power & Flexibility of App Platform with Docker    by Phil Dougherty

9:00 PM - 12:30 AM ET

    Python Gaming Rocks    by Piper Thunstrom
    Building an Observability Platform in 389 Difficult Steps    by David Worth
    Fullstack Jamstack on DigitalOcean With App Platform    by Chris Sevilleja
    Kubernetes for Beginners    by Peeyush Gupta

12:30 AM - 3:30 AM ET

    Developing for Developers – Path to Fame, Money, and Happiness    by Raman Sharma
    Doing This Cloud Thing Right – a Lap Around DigitalOcean Products    by Apurva Joshi
    Happiness First: Ways to Develop Products in Record Time    by Nikita Savrov
    Infrastructure as Software    by Paul Stack
    Secrets to Building & Scaling SRE Teams    by Tammy Bryant
    Effective Kubernetes Onboarding    by Katy Juell
    Build, Deploy, & Scale Your First Web App    by Kamal Nasser

3:30 AM - 6:00 AM ET

    Build a Tech Brand During Covid in Emerging Tech Ecosystems    by Christine Ntim
    Deploying to DigitalOcean With GitHub Actions    by Karan MV
    WebAssembly for Beginners    by Kassian Rosner
    Scaling an Open Source Web App to 30 Countries in Less Than 3 Weeks    by Michael Mcmillan

6:00 AM - 8:00 AM ET

    Sailing Through a Sea of CMS: Build and Extend APIs Faster with Strapi    by Daniel Phiri
    Doing e-commerce Right – Magento on DigitalOcean    by Austin Black
    DigitalOcean Droplets: A Modern-Day Overview    by Ryan Pollock
    Kubernetes: Beyond Baby Steps    by Saurabh Gupta

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET

    Why Should You Care About Your Customer's Journey?    by Rafael Mojica
    Distributed Learning in the Cloud – Thoughts from Education Leaders    by Erin Glass, Kaysu Holman, Inés, Vañó García, Tim Owens, Lauren Brumfield, Jim Groom
    Combining Cloud Native & PaaS: Building a Fully Managed Application Platform on Kubernetes    by Steven Normmore

