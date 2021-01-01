Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at DigitalOcean

Our commitment to DEI
At DigitalOcean, we believe our community is bigger than just us. We are committed to creating and serving a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that supports and elevates all employees, especially those who are often the most underrepresented and historically marginalized in our communities. We believe in speaking up when we have something to say and listening when others do, which means fostering a curious and accountable culture in which we can all bring our full and best selves to work.
We are committed to the following goals around diversity, inclusion, and equity:
DigitalOcean’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report include our 2020 employee demographic statistics and information on the efforts we are taking to improve DEI both internally and in the communities we serve.
In support of our wider DEI mission, we are working on the following initiatives, which range from partnerships to ensure we are recruiting from a diverse talent pool to community outreach initiatives in line with our commitment to diversity and inclusion both inside and outside DO.