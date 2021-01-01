Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at DigitalOcean

Our commitment to DEI

Our DEI Mission

At DigitalOcean, we believe our community is bigger than just us. We are committed to creating and serving a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that supports and elevates all employees, especially those who are often the most underrepresented and historically marginalized in our communities. We believe in speaking up when we have something to say and listening when others do, which means fostering a curious and accountable culture in which we can all bring our full and best selves to work. 

Our DEI Goals

We are committed to the following goals around diversity, inclusion, and equity:

  • By 2025 in the U.S., we will reflect the communities we serve in our employee population in both race/ethnicity and gender, using the U.S. census as our indicator. 
  • Globally, by 2022 we aim to have a zero differential in sentiment across all employees regardless of gender or ethnicity when conducting our annual TIDE employee survey. 
  • In evaluating equity, we will continue to ensure equal total rewards opportunities for all employees regardless of gender identity, ethnicity, location, sexual orientation, disability status, and more.

2020 DEI Report

DigitalOcean’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report include our 2020 employee demographic statistics and information on the efforts we are taking to improve DEI both internally and in the communities we serve. 

Read/Download the report

DEI Initiatives

In support of our wider DEI mission, we are working on the following initiatives, which range from partnerships to ensure we are recruiting from a diverse talent pool to community outreach initiatives in line with our commitment to diversity and inclusion both inside and outside DO. 

  • Recruiting and onboarding: We work hard to ensure that DigitalOcean is recruiting from a diverse talent pool and bringing in candidates from underserved communities, and have partnered with organizations including Out in Tech, Techqueria, People of Color in Tech, and Geekettes to achieve this goal.
  • Development and mentorship: We are committed to providing ongoing education and development opportunities to raise awareness of DEI in the workplace, cultivate an inclusive environment, and build a culture of allyship. As part of our development and mentorship efforts, DigitalOcean is proud to have launched four employee resource groups (ERGs), or affinity groups, in 2021, and will continue to add new ERGs in the future.  [Embed ERG video?] 
  • Compensation equity: As part of our commitment to a fair and unbiased compensation practice, we conduct deep analysis before, during, and after all compensation cycles at the company. Through this analysis, we ensure there is no statistically significant gap in pay between gender or ethnic groups, which was the case for our 2020 year-end compensation cycle.
  • Community support: We are proud to support our community, and have funded several programs to amplify the important work needed to support underserved communities. These include Hollie’s Hub for Good, our employee charitable contribution matching program, and other initiatives to support nonprofits and startups working to improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth. 
