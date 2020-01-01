ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

DigitalOcean is certified in the international standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013. By achieving compliance with this globally recognized information security controls framework, audited by a third-party, DigitalOcean has demonstrated a commitment to protecting sensitive customer and company information. That commitment doesn’t end with a compliance framework, but is necessary baseline for security. Our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate can be viewed here.

EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification

We are an active participate in and comply with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission. The framework provides DigitalOcean a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States.

You can find more information about our commitment to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks in our Privacy Policy. Our active participation and certification in the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks can be viewed on their website located here.