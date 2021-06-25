The "Every App is a CRUD App" Hackathon - June 29 - July 20
We know many of you are building great applications with DigitalOcean. With the power of Managed MongoDB, we want to see more of what you can build!
Follow these guidelines when building your app.
Your application needs to show the four database operations: Create, Read, Update, Delete. You are free to pick whatever content you will CRUD on.
Use one of the following permissive licenses for your code: MIT, Apache, BSD-2, BSD-3, or Commons Clause.
Your app may be showcased on a #BuiltWithDO showcase.
Create a new MongoDB instance on DigitalOcean with your Hackathon Credits.
Deploy your app to DigitalOcean from GitHub using App Platform or setup your own Droplet.
Coding resources for you to build your MongoDB + DigitalOcean applications.
We have a MongoDB Resources GitHub repo to find all the latest tutorials, sample apps, and sample datasets.
Chat with us in the #mongodb-hackathon Discord for support and to join the community.
Get a DigitalOcean shirt and sticker pack for a valid application submission!
Ready to spin up a MongoDB cluster?