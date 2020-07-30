The cloud computing services you need, with the predictable pricing, developer-friendly features, and scalability you’ll love.
Customers worldwide.
Countries we serve.
Uptime SLA for VMs & Block Storage.
“DigitalOcean not only provides world-class infrastructure but they truly get developers. This makes our job easier in terms of building management services for them.”
“We require a developer-friendly infrastructure platform that keeps us focused on building software rather than managing infrastructure.”
“DigitalOcean provides us the perfect set of tools to operate our SaaS business profitably, while not making us feel the need to become full time system administrators.”
“DigitalOcean not only provides world-class infrastructure but they truly get developers. This makes our job easier in terms of building management services for them.”
“We require a developer-friendly infrastructure platform that keeps us focused on building software rather than managing infrastructure.”
“DigitalOcean provides us the perfect set of tools to operate our SaaS business profitably, while not making us feel the need to become full time system administrators.”
“We love the developer experience, we can accurately predict our costs, and can scale up or down as the traffic grows.”
“We were able to scale our application by almost 250% while keeping costs the same as what we spent at the beginning.”
“What we really love about the DigitalOcean platform is the ease of use.”
“We love the developer experience, we can accurately predict our costs, and can scale up or down as the traffic grows.”
“We were able to scale our application by almost 250% while keeping costs the same as what we spent at the beginning.”
“What we really love about the DigitalOcean platform is the ease of use.”
“We were able to scale our application by almost 250% while keeping costs the same as what we spent at the beginning.”
— Ravi Mittal, CEO, Vuukle
“We love the developer experience, we can accurately predict our costs, and can scale up or down as the traffic grows.”
— Mahaboob Khan, Cofounder and CEO, Vidgyor
In-depth technical tutorials for developers
Visits per month to our community site
Participants in our 2020 hackathon
Questions answered in our community