Cloud Provider DigitalOcean Expands C-Suite, Adds CFO

Brian Cohen Joins Leadership Team

April 20, 2015 – New York, NY – DigitalOcean, the world's fastest growing cloud infrastructure provider built for developers, today announced it has hired Brian Cohen as the company's first chief financial officer.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience as CFO, Cohen has a proven history of scaling various high-growth technology companies. Cohen's role will include working with the executive team to manage DigitalOcean's momentum via financial operations, business management, and investor relations.

"We're thrilled to have Brian join our team and leverage his expertise," said DigitalOcean Co-Founder and CEO Ben Uretsky. "He will mature the financial operations of the company, enabling us to rapidly scale our global infrastructure footprint and keep up with customer demand."

When Cohen was considering a new position, there were many opportunities throughout the Greater Boston Area, where he has spent most of his career. But more important to Cohen was finding a company that was passionate about their mission and were on course to make a huge impact in the technology sphere.

"There are a lot of great technology companies in Boston," said Cohen. "But I was looking for a company that was a clear leader in its market. DigitalOcean has an industry-leading cloud platform and a clear vision that made joining their team a compelling opportunity."

