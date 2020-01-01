DigitalOcean Adds Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Former IBM and Citrix Executives Bring Extensive Experience Scaling Customer and Go-To-Market Operations

NEW YORK, NY — December 13, 2018 — DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced two additions to its executive team: Jeff Giannetti as Chief Customer Officer and Anthony Ricco as Chief Marketing Officer. Giannetti and Ricco will lead the company’s sales, marketing, business development and support teams to deliver the power of simplicity, community and service to developers, tech startups and businesses worldwide.

In his role Giannetti will be responsible for customer growth and engagement, while overseeing customer success, support and international go-to-market. Ricco will oversee marketing as well as community and developer relations, and will be focused on leading and scaling the company’s organic growth initiatives.



“Both Jeff and Anthony are well-versed in the landscape for the cloud market, and also possess the exceptional organization-building experience needed to grow world-class customer and marketing functions,” said DigitalOcean CEO Mark Templeton. “We believe the developer community has the potential to grow to more than 100 million globally, creating an amazing opportunity for our ‘simpler is better’ developer cloud. One of my top priorities since joining earlier this year has been ensuring we have the right leadership to capitalize on this opportunity. As we look to 2019, I’m excited to add this level of talent and leaders who share our DigitalOcean passion for bringing modern app development within reach of millions of developers around the world.”



Most recently, Giannetti served as senior vice president of Americas sales at Veeam Software, a global leader in intelligent data management. While there, he managed a team of more than 500 and led a 33 percent year-over-year revenue increase for the Americas. Prior, Giannetti was at IBM, where he drove sales for IBM’s object storage cloud offering following the company’s acquisition of Cleversafe, and grew the sales organization from 60 to more than 300 globally in two years. He also spent more than a decade at NetApp, where he oversaw a revenue target of $1.2B annually, and has held several additional sales and leadership positions at Lotus Development, Sun Microsystems and Ernst & Young.



“The measure of any company is how it treats its customers, and one of the things that attracted me to DigitalOcean is its undeniable commitment to its customers and the community at large,” said Jeff Giannetti, Chief Customer Officer. “One of my primary missions will be to keep us laser-focused on nurturing, delighting and growing customers throughout their journey — from continuing to invest in our industry-leading customer support to exploring new channels to deliver customer value and expand internationally. ”



Ricco has 25 years of experience across product and marketing, including 15 years at Citrix where he held several executive leadership positions. As vice president of worldwide demand marketing he drove the company from $800M to $2B, and as the general manager and vice president of the emerging mobility product group he doubled year over year revenue to $100M. Ricco, a former engineer, also has 10 years of technology startup experience from founder to developer roles, which will prove invaluable for understanding DigitalOcean’s target customers.



“DigitalOcean has one of the most engaged developer communities I’ve seen, which is great testament to the product value and cultural devotion in everything our employees do,” said Anthony Ricco, Chief Marketing Officer. “I’m looking forward to bringing DigitalOcean’s story to an even wider audience, scaling our brand and operations and capitalizing on the growing need for simpler, more developer-centric solutions for creating and managing modern apps.”

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.