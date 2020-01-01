DigitalOcean Adds Mike Cristinziano to Executive Team

Proven Corporate Development Leader to Focus on Strategy, Partnerships and Growth

NEW YORK, NY – October 2, 2018 – DigitalOcean, the cloud platform for developers and their teams, today announced the addition of Mike Cristinziano to its executive team as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. His focus will be on scaling the company through strategic partnerships, industry alliances and other inorganic growth opportunities.

Prior to DigitalOcean, Cristinziano was the corporate vice president of strategic development at Citrix. During his 14 years at the company, he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, venture capital investments and investor relations, among other strategic growth initiatives. Under his leadership, Citrix allocated more than $3 billion toward 50+ acquisitions and grew revenue from approximately $500 million to $3.4 billion.

“Over the past six years, DigitalOcean has experienced tremendous organic growth driven by our singular focus on making developers’ lives easier. Today, we are proud to have more than 450 employees, an annual run rate of more than $200 million, and a strong community of 3.5 million developers,” said CEO Mark Templeton. “As we look ahead, we want the leadership to capitalize even further on the more than $150 billion public cloud services market. I am thrilled to add Mike’s exceptional value and insight to our executive team.”

Cristinziano's technical foundation, combined with solid business and financial acumen, has enabled him to identify future growth opportunities for the companies he has worked for and advised. His affinity for dealmaking has led to merger, acquisition and financing transactions totaling over $7 billion in cumulative deal value.

“The opportunity ahead of DigitalOcean is enormous, with growth in the public cloud showing no signs of slowing and the market demanding alternatives to complicated and proprietary cloud infrastructure services,” said Cristinziano. “I couldn’t ask for a more exciting challenge to work on, and I look forward to forging stronger partnerships for the company as we chart our path forward.”

Cristinziano holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both in engineering, from Temple University and University of Pennsylvania respectively.

