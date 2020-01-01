DigitalOcean Announces New Compute Plans to Provide Best Price-to-Performance for Production Applications

Changes Position DigitalOcean as Most Competitive, Simple Pricing Solution in Cloud Infrastructure Industry

NEW YORK, NY – January 16, 2018 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced new pricing to deliver more memory, compute power and flexibility for customers at every price point. The offering will help businesses more confidently scale their deployments by providing the best value for performance and a flexible, predictable pricing model that makes billing simple.

"When we launched the Droplet five years ago, we offered a price point and product to help developers deploy their workloads quickly and easily. Now, we are seeing their projects grow, with many of them using DigitalOcean in a large-scale production environment," said Shiven Ramji, VP, Product, DigitalOcean. "While the rest of the market has offered complex discounts structured to force growth, we are focused on what our customers want most - a simple and predictable pricing model that enables them to rapidly scale their businesses without overpaying for the resources and flexibility they need."

The new pricing structure will encompass three classes of Droplets to address the needs of any application. It also includes future plans for per-second billing. Customers can easily switch between classes or Droplet plans based on their unique needs.

Standard Droplets - Starting at $5 per month and ideal for new applications that need a balanced amount of CPU and memory, the new Standard class will have upgraded memory and more local SSD storage.

Flexible Droplets - Unique to DigitalOcean, the Standard Class also includes three new flexible plans for $15 with varying combinations of memory and compute power so customers can find the best resource fit for new applications.

Optimized Droplets - Starting at $40 per month and ideal for compute intensive production applications, this class will add more memory and local SSD storage to each Droplet. These high CPU Droplets are powered by dedicated hyper-threads from best-in-class physical CPUs.

"As a WordPress hosting and management provider, DigitalOcean Droplets offer the reliability, speed and simplicity we need to deliver the best overall customer experience for the designers and agencies we serve," said Flywheel CEO Dusty Davidson. "With a superior price-to-performance, the new pricing classes will help us grow our business and deliver even more value to our customers."

All new Droplet classes are available now through the DigitalOcean Cloud Control Panel and API. Per-second billing will be available in the first half of 2018. For more information, please visit: https://www.digitalocean.com/products/droplets/.

