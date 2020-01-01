DigitalOcean Announces New Tools For High Availability And Collaboration

World's fastest growing cloud built for developers

Datacenter in the heart of Bangalore set for the second quarter of this year

February 22, 2016 – New York, NY – DigitalOcean, the world's most simple cloud infrastructure provider, today announced their plans to open a datacenter in Bangalore this coming summer. India is home to the fastest growing ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs, with approximately 4,000 startups launching this past year alone. The number of software developers throughout the region is projected to be over 5 million by the year 2018, surpassing the United States.

"We want to help the booming economy in India continue to grow and succeed" says Ben Uretsky, CEO and Co-Founder of DigitalOcean. "There's no better way to build your business then on top of cloud. Entrepreneurs should be focused on their product and keeping their customers happy, not managing hardware and servers."

KartRocket, India's leading e-commerce enabler that raised $6 million in Series B funding just last month led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), has been using DigitalOcean's cloud for the past two years. "DigitalOcean's made it extremely simple for our team of developers to scale our application, as we've gained traction and more customers over the past years. It's the simplest cloud platform in the market for developers and startups to launch their apps on," says Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of KartRocket. "Their support team is also very communicative. We couldn't be happier."

This will be the 6th international location for DigitalOcean, following Amsterdam, Singapore, London, Frankfurt and Toronto. Having announced $250,000 in infrastructure resources for all Y Combinator and TechStars companies just last month, DigitalOcean is positioning itself as the go-to cloud for startups and next generation businesses.

"We have big plans for 2016," says Moisey Uretsky, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of DigitalOcean. "We are actively working on a robust storage solution, as well as a monitoring solution so developers can track the health of their servers, to complement our current product offerings."

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.