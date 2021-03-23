DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $47.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOCN” on March 24, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support, so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

Media Contact

Angela Maglione

press@digitalocean.com

Investor Contact

Rob Bradley

investors@digitalocean.com