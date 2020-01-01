DigitalOcean Announces Solutions Partner Program

New program expands company’s global footprint, offers greater access to industry’s most cost-effective, easy-to-use cloud infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY – September 17, 2019 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced the official launch of the DigitalOcean Solutions Partner Program. The program enables companies to deploy, modernize and migrate their customers’ infrastructure on DigitalOcean with custom support and pricing optimized for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The Solutions Partner Program serves two distinct types of partners:

Managed service and IT providers, cloud resellers and web development agencies who focus on selling DigitalOcean infrastructure along with their own services; and

Platform builders who develop their own technology solutions on top of DigitalOcean.

Partners receive access to resources and content to help get their clients up and running seamlessly. They are also invited to an exclusive partner community where they collaborate with other members and get direct access to experts from DigitalOcean’s sales, support and technical teams. This allows growing businesses, which may lack the technical capabilities or resources, to take full advantage of DigitalOcean’s knowledge-base and expertise.

“DigitalOcean’s mission is to make modern app development easier for and more accessible to developers and businesses around the world. We believe partners are essential to this vision,” said DigitalOcean Chief Customer Officer Jeff Giannetti. “Our Solutions Partner Program, focuses on super-serving a segment of the market often overlooked - small to medium-sized businesses. With our core DigitalOcean Developer Cloud, partners benefit from the highly-performant, scalable infrastructure required to serve growing SMBs. This, coupled with a level of transparency and flexibility unseen in other vendor programs, enables partners to provide a highly reliable and cost-effective offering for their customers.”

In March, DigitalOcean launched a pilot program for the Solutions Partner Program alongside its Partner App Marketplace — a platform that connects developers with easy-to-use partner-built solutions to enable easier app development. Since then, more than 400 partners from 55 different countries have joined the program.

DigitalOcean partners focus on delivering value for the growing SMB market - offering everything from web development and hosting, to video streaming platforms and developer tools. Initial strategic partners include: Section.io, an Edge Computing Platform; Red 5 Pro, a real time video streaming platform; IncSub, a managed Wordpress provider; Jet Server, a managed cloud provider; StablePoint, a fully managed cPanel web hosting service; and efelle Creative, a digital creative agency.

“As a web hosting provider, DigitalOcean’s Solutions Partner Program gives us the tools to serve the specific needs of SMBs," said Dominic Taylor, CTO of Stablepoint. “We’re already seeing benefits for our client base and we are excited to leverage this partnership to help us grow into this new market segment.”

“By combining the power of our real-time video streaming platform with DigitalOcean’s proven Developer Cloud we can enable customers of all sizes to scale to millions of concurrent viewers with less than 500 ms of latency all at a price point that fits their budgets,” said Chris Allen, CEO of Red 5 Pro.

As the program evolves, partners can expect additional benefits and support that helps make it easy for them to get started. More information on the Solutions Partner Program can be found here: https://www.digitalocean.com/partners/solutions-partners/.

Additional Resources

Read the blog post:https://blog.digitalocean.com/introducing-our-solutions-partner-program/

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.