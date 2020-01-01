DigitalOcean Appoints Amy Butte to Its Board of Directors

Senior advisor and previous CFO of NYSE brings wealth of experience leading companies through significant stages of growth

NEW YORK, NY – April 25th, 2018 – DigitalOcean, the cloud platform for developers and their teams, today announced that Amy Butte, a strategic advisor for growth-stage companies, will be joining its board of directors, effective immediately.

Butte has leveraged operational, tactical, and analytical skills to build a distinguished career as an advisor and director. She currently serves as audit committee chair and risk management committee member for BNP Paribas USA, strategic advisor to the LTSE, and advisor for e-commerce player Carbon38.

During her career, Butte has cultivated a particular expertise in guiding companies through the complexities of maturing from private to public. Most notably, she led the New York Stock Exchange through its IPO in 2006 when she served as its CFO. She also founded TILE Financial, which offered online investment learning services, and has served on the boards of the Fidelity Investment Strategic Advisers Funds, finserv non-profit Accion International, and the Women’s Forum of New York.

“DigitalOcean has seen incredible growth over the past six years: we have a vast and engaged user community, eight products and services, more than 400 employees, and an almost $200 million run rate,” said DigitalOcean CEO, Ben Uretsky. “Amy’s counsel and experience will help us chart an aggressive path for growth over the next five years.”

“I’m passionate about helping management teams discover new opportunities, especially when they offer a powerful platform and have a great reputation like DigitalOcean,” said Butte. “The company has vast potential to grow, innovate and engage customers, and I look forward to joining the board and building momentum with an executive team that has already built a solid foundation for the progress to come.”

Butte has a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard University. She will be joining the following executives on DigitalOcean’s Board of Directors.

Brad Gillespie, general partner at IA Ventures

Pueo Keffer, managing director at Access Technology Ventures

Peter Levine, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Jason Seats, managing partner at Techstars

Ben Uretsky, CEO and co-founder; and,

Moisey Uretsky, co-founder

