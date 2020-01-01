DigitalOcean Closes $37.2M In Series A Funding

New York, NY (March 5th, 2014) – DigitalOcean, the world's fastest growing cloud provider built for developers, today announced the completion of their $37.2M Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The funding will be allocated primarily to hiring top-tier engineers in order to accelerate the company's rapidly growing community, build out highly anticipated product features, and maintain infrastructure throughout the world.

"DigitalOcean's growth has been explosive over the last 12 months," said Ben Uretsky, CEO and cofounder at DigitalOcean. "This funding will allow us to attract top engineering talent, build new datacenter locations, and continue our relentless focus on simplicity."

At the turn of the New Year, Netcraft released a report that detailed DigitalOcean's trajectory as the world's fastest growing cloud hosting service. It states, "Our December 2013 Web Server Survey showed a month-on-month gain of 6,514 web-facing computers," adding "DigitalOcean is now the 15th largest hosting company in terms of web-facing computers– a remarkable feat considering DigitalOcean had only 280 web-facing computers at the start of this year."

The Series A Funding will allow DigitalOcan to actively hire talented engineers dedicated to building a product that developers love. The company is determined to evolve from the ideal platform for developers at the testing stage of their applications, to becoming one of the most trusted and loved cloud providers on the planet as they continue to scale.

This is one of many exciting announcements to come within the first half of the year. DigitalOcean is expected to offer IPv6, an updated version of their API, and a new version of their website in the near future.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.