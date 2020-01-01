Emerging cloud hosting startup selects Platform Equinix in Singapore as part of strategic regional development

SINGAPORE — May 6, 2014 — Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that DigitalOcean has chosen one of its International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers in Singapore (SG2) to support its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market. This deployment will allow the company to provide its existing customers with greater access to the Asian market and offer its cloud infrastructure to the growing developer community in the region. DigitalOcean is currently deployed in Equinix's data centers in New York, San Francisco, and Amsterdam.

The company offers a seamless experience for developers by providing reliable solid state drive (SSD) cloud server infrastructure and simplified application programming interfaces. The company's innovative approach and rapid scalability is a prime example of high-tech startups that local entrepreneurs have been encouraged to emulate. By collaborating with Equinix, DigitalOcean can expand its international presence in a key emerging region and tap into new growth opportunities in markets including Australia, India, Southeast Asia and Japan.

Highlights / Key Facts

The Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore announced an allocation of $10 million budget earlier this year to support tech startups and innovative product development1 cloud adoption rate, Singapore offers DigitalOcean new opportunities to expand its business.

Having grown its customer base to 200,000 within three years and with rising demand for its services in Asia-Pacific region, DigitalOcean was looking to rapidly scale its data center capacity globally. By deploying in Equinix's IBX in Singapore, the company can now serve the international developer community, while utilizing Singapore as a gateway to Australia and other Asian markets.

Platform Equinix™ provides DigitalOcean with the close proximity it needs to reduce latency to 30 milliseconds compared to 200 milliseconds if connecting via Amsterdam or San Francisco. This enables the company's customers to offer services in the Asia-Pacific region with the highest level of performance uptime.

In Singapore, as in New York, San Francisco and Amsterdam, Equinix's network dense and rich ecosystem grants DigitalOcean direct and secure access to over 4,500 customers, allowing the company to expand its network of business partners globally.

Equinix is the optimal choice for cloud providers who are looking to enter the Asia- Pacific region. With over 975 network providers and data center locations in key markets, cloud providers like DigitalOcean can serve their international end users with fast, agile and secure cloud solutions.

DigitalOcean will also have the ability to scale its services in the future with Equinix's global data center footprint of more than 100 facilities in 32 strategic markets, including Singapore, a fast-growing hub for cloud adoption and hosting services.

Quotes

Clement Goh, managing director, Equinix South Asia:

"Singapore is an excellent location for DigitalOcean's strategic expansion in the Asia- Pacific region. The positive political climate and investment in tech startups presents promising new opportunities. As a startup, it is imperative for DigitalOcean to maintain an agile and flexible architecture for scalability in future, which Equinix is able to provide. In addition, the company's customer base of developers from startups as well as mature enterprises can expect low latency connectivity and zero concerns of performance downtime, a key consideration in today's demand for a constantly connected world."

"With our rapidly growing customer base, it is critical that we are able to effectively meet increasing demand for capacity in a timely manner, without compromising on quality of service. Our experience with Equinix has shown that selecting a data center provider that consistently delivers excellent global connectivity and reliable infrastructure is absolutely vital. Deploying in the Equinix IBX data center in Singapore not only allows us to continue providing the highest level of service to existing customers, but also access new customers in a thriving region."

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.