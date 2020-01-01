Emerging cloud hosting startup selects Platform Equinix in Singapore as part of strategic regional development
SINGAPORE — May 6, 2014 — Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that DigitalOcean has chosen one of its International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers in Singapore (SG2) to support its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market. This deployment will allow the company to provide its existing customers with greater access to the Asian market and offer its cloud infrastructure to the growing developer community in the region. DigitalOcean is currently deployed in Equinix's data centers in New York, San Francisco, and Amsterdam.
The company offers a seamless experience for developers by providing reliable solid state drive (SSD) cloud server infrastructure and simplified application programming interfaces. The company's innovative approach and rapid scalability is a prime example of high-tech startups that local entrepreneurs have been encouraged to emulate. By collaborating with Equinix, DigitalOcean can expand its international presence in a key emerging region and tap into new growth opportunities in markets including Australia, India, Southeast Asia and Japan.
DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.