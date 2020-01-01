June 7, 2016 – NEW YORK – DigitalOcean, the developer's cloud computing platform, announced today it has hired Julia Austin as its Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Austin will lead product and engineering for one of the fastest growing cloud computing platforms, driving innovation to grow DigitalOcean's simple, on-demand offering for over 700,000 registered customers.

"Julia's experience leading engineering at both Akamai and VMware as well as many other tech startups will be invaluable to our organization," said Ben Uretsky, CEO and Co-Founder, DigitalOcean. "We're excited to welcome Julia to the team to drive our product roadmap and help DigitalOcean continue to be the cloud platform of choice for developers worldwide."

Austin takes the CTO role at DigitalOcean after spending the last few years as an advisor and investor to early stage companies, and as a faculty member of Harvard Business School's Entrepreneurial Management Unit where she teaches Product Management. She was previously with VMware for eight years, where she managed the expansion of the engineering organization; from launching their first non-CA-based engineering site in Cambridge, MA, to leading all of VMware's Global R&D initiatives and eventually serving as Vice President of Innovation at VMware. Prior to VMware, Julia was the VP of Engineering at Akamai. She has successfully led large organizations in technical positions, partnered with entrepreneurs to help start and scale technology companies, and serves as a board member, advisor and angel investor who provides leadership coaching with a focus on engineering, process, staffing and functional operations.

"There have been only two other times in my career when I've come across an opportunity with a company so exciting that it keeps me up at night," said Austin. "What DigitalOcean has delivered in just a few short years is a true testament to where the company is headed, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team as we bring robust and simple cloud infrastructure to market."

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.