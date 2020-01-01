DigitalOcean Introduces Hatch to Support the Next Generation of Startups

Hatch Offers Startups up to $100,000 in Cloud Infrastructure Credits for a Year and Provides Free Technical Training, Mentorship, Priority Support, and a Community to Connect With Other Startups, Accelerators, and Investors

NEW YORK, NY - September 7, 2016 - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced Hatch, a global incubator program designed to support the next generation of startups as they launch and scale. The program provides startups with access to DigitalOcean's cloud for 12 months so they can focus on building their businesses and not worry about their infrastructure. The program also provides startups with free technical training, mentorship, priority support, and an opportunity to connect with other startups, accelerators, and investors.

"Use of the cloud has significantly decreased the capital required to start a business, yet still remains one of the largest expenses founding teams face in the early days. We got started as part of the Techstars accelerator program so we understand, firsthand, the challenges and what it takes to launch and scale a company. That's why we're supporting the next generation of startups in getting their products off the ground," said Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean.

Hatch is an expansion of DigitalOcean's established partnership ecosystem with several of the top accelerators, including Y Combinator, Techstars, and 500 Startups. Over the past few years, DigitalOcean has powered the applications and production workloads for more than 800 startups that are part of these accelerator programs by offering support and infrastructure credits. DigitalOcean will pilot Hatch with 100 startups through their accelerator and investor partnership network and will onboard a larger group of bootstrapped and funded startups around the world later this year.

Investor Andreessen Horowitz Partner Frank Chen said: "Early in their lives, startups need to focus 100% on building a product that customers love rather than on keeping the service up and running. With access to programs like Hatch, startups can focus on running experiments on their way to product-market fit and entrust the infrastructure to DigitalOcean."

Startup GitLab Co-Founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij said: "Agile processes are especially important to a new startup looking to get a product out the door and to start collecting feedback on it. While Continuous Integration (CI) is necessary, it can be costly. This past April, we partnered with DigitalOcean to help make CI faster and more affordable. In just six months, GitLab users have leveraged DigitalOcean Droplets to execute over 1.1 million builds. The launch of Hatch will be yet another great resource for new and growing teams. It's great to see DigitalOcean focused on supporting startups and we're excited to see the amazing companies and products that come out of Hatch."

DigitalOcean's investment in community programs has been a cornerstone of the company's success. The Hatch program is another example of the company's focus on ensuring developers and high-growth startups can seamlessly launch, scale, and manage any size application.

To learn more about Hatch, go to https://www.digitalocean.com/hatch.

