DigitalOcean Introduces Kubernetes Product for Simple, Scalable Container Deployment and Orchestration

New Product Provides the Easiest Kubernetes Deployment Experience to its One Million Plus Developers
KUBECON EUROPE, Copenhagen, Denmark – May 2, 2018 – DigitalOcean, the cloud platform for developers and their teams, today announced its DigitalOcean Kubernetes product, the easiest way to run containerized applications in the cloud. Designed for developers and businesses who want a simple way to deploy and manage container workloads, DigitalOcean Kubernetes removes the headache involved in setting up, managing and securing Kubernetes clusters while incorporating DigitalOcean’s trademark simplicity and ease of use.
“Over the last year, Kubernetes has emerged as the container orchestration platform of choice, and as one of the leading public clouds, investing in supporting our customers’ adoption of containers was a natural evolution to our roadmap,” said DigitalOcean VP of Product Shiven Ramji. “We’ve always been devoted to providing simple solutions for developers — starting with our cloud servers, Droplets. This product is no exception, allowing developers to focus on successfully shipping their applications while not being burdened by the complexity involved with creating and running a highly scalable and secure cluster across multiple apps.”
The application container market is estimated to grow to $2.7B by 2020, according to 451 Research. Further, developers and those in DevOps are growing more committed to Kubernetes: in 2016, just under half said they were committed to the system but by 2017, 77 percent said the same, according to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Despite Kubernetes’ growing popularity, on its own, it can be complex for developers to manage.
By offering Kubernetes integrated with DigitalOcean’s core product suite — which includes Compute Servers, Block Storage, Object Storage, Firewalls, Load Balancers and more — businesses will have the freedom to run their existing workloads on DigitalOcean without special configuration. Key features and benefits of DigitalOcean Kubernetes include:
DigitalOcean Kubernetes will be available through an early access program starting in June with general availability planned for later this year. Sign up for early access at http://do.co/k8s.
Additional Resources
DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.