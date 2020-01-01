June 1, 2016 – Bangalore, India – DigitalOcean, the developer's cloud computing platform, announced today the launch of its new datacenter in Bangalore, India. Headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean has been growing rapidly — with over 700,000 registered customers globally — by offering simple on-demand cloud computing resources. DigitalOcean will continue to offer a single pricing plan across all of its regions worldwide, including Bangalore. This means SSD-enabled cloud servers starting at $5 USD per month, and identical pricing for all additional services like bandwidth, snapshots and beyond. Bangalore will be DigitalOcean's 8th region globally, following New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Singapore, London, Frankfurt, and Toronto.

Today, India is home to the fastest growing ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs, with approximately 4,000 startups launching this past year. Considering the number of software developers throughout India will grow to over 5 million by the year 2018, the region is one of the most important technology markets in the world. DigitalOcean has hired a local team and has also partnered with NASSCOM's 10,000 Startups initiative to grow and support the startup ecosystem in India.

"India is poised to unleash a tremendous amount of innovation in the next decade." said Ben Uretsky, CEO and Co-Founder of DigitalOcean. "We want to empower the next generation of software companies by providing them robust and easy to use cloud infrastructure they need to grow."

"DigitalOcean enables us to operate at peak efficiency," said Varma Namburi, Lead of IT Operations at Vtiger, the popular open source and on demand CRM. "We focus on product engineering and innovation, and they take care of the rest."

The Bangalore datacenter will feature DigitalOcean's latest servers and network architecture, which will ensure a consistent and seamless experience for users everywhere regardless of which region they select. DigitalOcean's second datacenter in Asia will enable local service delivery to over a billion people in India alone and improve performance for neighboring users.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.