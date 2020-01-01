DigitalOcean Launches Datacenter In Toronto

DigitalOcean is the world's fastest growing cloud infrastructure provider for developers

Continued global expansion with the launch of its 11th datacenter worldwide

NEW YORK – (September 23, 2015) – DigitalOcean, the world's fastest growing cloud infrastructure provider for developers, today announced the launch of a new datacenter in Toronto, Canada (TOR1). Designed to meet the growing demands of Canada's burgeoning technology and information sector, this marks the company's 11th location worldwide and underscores its rapid growth.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's $83MM Series B led by Access Industries with participation from Andreessen Horowitz. The decision to open a Canadian datacenter will have a positive impact on the nearly half a million software developers throughout the region, in terms of reduced latency as well as compliance with data privacy laws and regulations.

"Canada is our third largest customer segment and we want to make it easy for developers there to deploy applications and store data locally," said Ben Uretsky, CEO of DigitalOcean. "There are some amazing companies being built in major tech hubs like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver."

Adam Meghji, CTO at Universe, a platform for people to discover and create events based out of Toronto, stated that Universe relies on DigitalOcean to power its massive and highly scalable social graph database. "We benchmarked all of the cloud providers," said Meghji. "Not only did DigitalOcean win on CPU, RAM, IO, and price, but our Droplet had a two year uptime without reboots."

"With the launch of TOR1, we can play a more significant role in supporting the startup ecosystem in Canada," said Karl Alomar, COO at DigitalOcean. "We recognize the growing need for local infrastructure, and we're working hard to continue building out our global footprint."

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.