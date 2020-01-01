DigitalOcean Launches FreeBSD Cloud Servers On Its Platform

NEW YORK – January 14, 2015 – DigitalOcean today announced FreeBSD is now available as the first non-Linux operating system on DigitalOcean's platform. FreeBSD is a Unix-like open-source operating system that, like other BSD releases, is derived from Unix. This OS provides developers with greater flexibility to compile their software from source rather than the packaged binary paradigm that Linux follows.

The availability of FreeBSD, which was highly requested by developers using the DigitalOcean platform, was made possible with a recent update to their datacenters' backend codebase, specifically the release of their meta data service. Originally built to compliment the release of CoreOS, it has allowed for quicker progress on all future distributions.

"DigitalOcean will continue to give developers more options," said Moisey Uretsky, co-founder and chief product officer of DigitalOcean. "FreeBSD differs from Linux in its history and philosophy; we want to continue shipping products our users are asking for."

The release was possible early in the New Year due to their engineering team's laser focus over the past few weeks, said Neal Shrader, Senior Software Engineer at DigitalOcean.

"The internal structure of DigitalOcean's engineering team has evolved significantly over time due to the dynamic growth of the company. What began as a couple of guys coding furiously in a room in Brooklyn has ballooned to a 100+ person organization serving hundreds of thousands of users around the globe. There has been a continued focus on improving how we approach, prioritize and execute this work – the FreeBSD Image is a testament to successful alignment."

About The FreeBSD Project:

FreeBSD is an advanced operating system for modern server, desktop, and embedded computer platforms. FreeBSD's code base has undergone over thirty years of continuous development, improvement, and optimization. It is developed and maintained by a large team of individuals. FreeBSD provides advanced networking, impressive security features, and world class performance and is used by some of the world's busiest web sites and most pervasive embedded networking and storage devices. The FreeBSD Project's web site is at http://www.FreeBSD.org

About DigitalOcean

