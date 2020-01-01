DigitalOcean Launches Managed Databases

New App Ecosystem Represents Company’s First Partner Go-to-Market Offering

NEW YORK, NY — March 5, 2019 — DigitalOcean, the Developer Cloud for modern apps, today announced the launch of Marketplace — a new platform that connects developers with easy-to-use partner-built solutions to enable easier app development, deployment and scaling with DigitalOcean's signature 1-click simplicity. DigitalOcean Marketplace is the company’s first partner-led offering, extending its platform and allowing third-party providers an easy way to build, market and sell their software stacks with DigitalOcean.

Marketplace features a focused ecosystem of partner-built 1-Click Apps — pre-configured software and infrastructure stacks running on DigitalOcean — that provide the services, components and tools necessary for modern app development. These frameworks streamline app setup by automating the process of finding, testing and provisioning all of the software dependencies involved with deploying an app. By eliminating the manual work typically involved, developers can deploy fully-tested app environments with the click of a button. Additionally, all partner 1-Click Apps are tested and verified for seamless compatibility, eliminating the need for lengthy checks, version controls and configuration.

"Our goal is to help next generation developers and small- and mid-sized businesses spend less time thinking about infrastructure, and more time creating modern apps — partners are critical to realizing this vision," said Mark Templeton, CEO of DigitalOcean. "As our 3.5-million-strong community looks for new ways to simplify app creation from start to finish, our Marketplace will serve as a hub to connect them with partners that deliver fully-integrated, ready-made apps and tools that can be launched in less than 60 seconds. Our initial offerings focus on the types of apps most used by our community of developers, businesses and teams."

Since introducing its own 1-Click Apps in 2012, DigitalOcean has seen widespread adoption, with a quarter of all customers currently using one or more solutions. Marketplace builds upon this success, recognizing the need for more ready-made offerings among developers and small- and mid-sized businesses. By extending its platform and incorporating partner-built solutions, DigitalOcean is helping to meet the growing demand for purpose-built apps by its community. Initial offerings focus on the most popular application categories among the DigitalOcean customer base; these include developer tools, frameworks, blogs and forums, databases, blockchain, analytics, monitoring and observability.

“We are thrilled to be one of the early strategic solutions on DigitalOcean Marketplace. The combination of DigitalOcean’s easy-to-use Developer Cloud with GitLab’s full DevOps tool will dramatically change the developer’s ability to accelerate modern app development,” said Brandon Jung, VP of Alliances, GitLab. “In one click, developers can confidently deploy fully-tested app environments with project planning, source code management, CI/CD, monitoring and security.”

"With more than 1 million WordPress instances already powered by our WordPress Toolkit, we are excited to bring Plesk to the DigitalOcean Marketplace to extend our reach even further,” said Nils Hueneke, CEO of Plesk. “By combining our secure website and WordPress management with DigitalOcean’s trademark of simplicity and scale, developers can achieve robust and automated management including, but not limited to, web hosting capabilities.”

Early strategic partners include GitLab, InfluxData, Grafana, Plesk, cPanel, OpenFaaS, Hasura GraphQL, Fathom Analytics and more. New partners and app categories will be added on an ongoing basis. Interested partners can apply to the Marketplace here: https://marketplace.digitalocean.com/vendors.

Additional Resources

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.